NEW YORK Nov 18 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Friday closely watching Wall Street, where major indexes hit session lows and as U.S. gasoline futures fell sharply.

Additionally, pre-weekend profit-taking and liquidations on front-month U.S. December crude CLZ1 sparked a sell-off in U.S. crude.

By 12:12 p.m. EST (1712 GMT), Brent January crude LCOF2 was down 85 cents at $107.37. U.S. December crude was down $1.72 at $97.10. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)