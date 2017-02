NEW YORK, Nov 21 U.S. crude oil futures fell below their 200-day moving average on Monday on increasing worries about debt problems in Europe and the United States, seen likely to stunt global economic growth.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for January delivery CLF2 fell below the 200-day moving average of $95.34 to hit a session low of $95.31 a barrel, down $2.36, or 2.42 percent, by 11:04 a.m. EST (1604 GMT). (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)