(Please read in 2nd paragraph "0.77 percent" instead of "77 percent")

NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight session on Monday as worries escalated that debt problems in Europe and the United States would stunt global growth and slash demand for oil.

Crude for January delivery CLF2 settled 75 cents lower, or 0.77 percent, at $96.92 a barrel on the New York Stock Exchange. It traded between $95.24 -- dropping below its 200-day moving average of $95.34 -- and $97.86. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Andrea Evans)