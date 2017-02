NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday on fresh optimism that the euro zone debt crisis would be contained and U.S. Thanksgiving shopping showed a strong start for the holiday season sales.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for January delivery CLF2 settled at $98.21 a barrel, gaining $1.44, or 1.49 percent, after trading between $97.13 to $100.74. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)