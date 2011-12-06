NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. crude oil futures added to gains slightly in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after data from the American Petroleum Institute showed a 5 million barrel crude stocks draw last week, much more than forecast.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, January crude CLF2 was up 18 cents at $101.17 a barrel, with the move up stymied by the larger-than-expected build in product stocks. January crude was up 10 cents at $101.09 before the data was released. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)