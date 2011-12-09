NEW YORK Dec 9 U.S. crude futures settled more than a dollar higher on Friday, lifted by a Reuters report that a planned investment vehicle from China aimed to run funds in the United States and Europe and by upbeat U.S. economic data.

NYMEX January crude CLF2 settled at $99.41 a barrel, gaining $1.07, or 1.09 percent, also supported by short-covering after two days of losses. For the week, front-month crude fell $1.55, or 1.54 percent, after ending up at $100.96, up $4.19, or 4.3 percent in the week to Dec. 2. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)