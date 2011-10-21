NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, posting their third straight week of gains, on renewed hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for December delivery CLZ1 settled at $87.40 a barrel, rising $1.33, or 1.55 percent, after trading between $85.95 and $88.89.

For the week, front-month crude gained 60 cents, or 0.69 percent, from the $86.80 settlement a week ago. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)