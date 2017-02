NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, propped up by spread trading with Brent crude, which took a hit from concerns about the euro zone debt crisis that could weaken Europe's economy and dent oil demand.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $88.19 a barrel, gaining 95 cents, or 1.09 percent. It had traded between $85 and $88.95.

The WTI-Brent spread CL-LCO1=R narrowed to just below $24 a barrel in late trading, in favor of U.S. crude, after closing at $25.53 on Friday. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)