NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. crude oil futures extended gains to more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data in which analysts forecast a drawdown in crude stockpiles for last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery was up $2.05, or 2.32 percent, at $90.24 a barrel, at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT) after hitting a session high of $90.29. In early trading it fell to a session low of $87.81. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)