NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. crude oil futures ended at the highest level in five weeks on Tuesday on forecast that weekly inventory data will show a drawdown in crude stocks and as a weaker dollar encouraged buying of risky assets.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $90.21 a barrel, gaining $2.02, or 2.29 percent, after trading between $87.81 and $90.52. It was the highest settlement for front-month crude since Aug. 3, when prices closed at $91.93 CLc1. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)