NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. crude oil futures were little changed on Tuesday even though industry data showed that domestic crude inventories fell 5.1 million barrels last week, much more than analysts had forecast.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 traded at $89.80, up $1.61, by 4:38 p.m EDT (2038 GMT). Just before the report from the American Petroleum Institute was released, the contract traded at $89.83, up $1.64.

An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the data forecast that domestic crude stocks fell 3.1 million barrels last week. [EIA/S] (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)