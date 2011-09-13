NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S. crude oil futures were
little changed on Tuesday even though industry data showed that
domestic crude inventories fell 5.1 million barrels last week,
much more than analysts had forecast.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October
delivery CLV1 traded at $89.80, up $1.61, by 4:38 p.m EDT
(2038 GMT). Just before the report from the American Petroleum
Institute was released, the contract traded at $89.83, up
$1.64.
An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the data forecast that
domestic crude stocks fell 3.1 million barrels last week.
[EIA/S]
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)