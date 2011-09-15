NEW YORK, Sept 15 U.S. crude futures gained on Thursday as major central banks acted to bolster funding for European banks and the region's leaders voiced support for beleaguered Greece, easing worries about euro zone debt.

Investors shrugged off weak U.S. economic data on the jobs market and factory activity, but raised hopes that the Federal Reserve would act soon to shore up the sputtering economy.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $89.40 a barrel, rising 49 cents, or 0.55 percent, after trading between $88.01 and $90.15. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)