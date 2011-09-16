NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude oil futures extended losses on Friday, falling more than $1 a barrel as the dollar strengthened, denting investors' risk appetite.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 was down $1.33, or 1.49 percent, at $88.07 at 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), after hitting a session low of $87.75. In the early going, it hit a session high $89.78.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Andrea Evans)