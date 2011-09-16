NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. crude futures fell more than 1 percent on Friday as uncertainties surrounding the euro zone debt crisis and a gloomy consumer outlook in the United States prompted pre-weekend selling.

As the euro dropped on a spate of negative news from Europe, the dollar rose, prompting investors to unwind some bets in oil futures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for October delivery CLV1 settled at $87.96 a barrel, dropping $1.44, or 1.61 percent, after trading from $87.00 to $89.78.

For the week, front-month crude rose 72 cents, or 0.83 percent, extending gains to a fourth straight week. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)