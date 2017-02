NEW YORK, Sept 21 Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday as the dollar gained after U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers at the end of a two-day meeting signaled more monetary easing, but analysts said the action was not sufficiently stimulating.

In London, ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 was down 12 cents at $110.42 a barrel at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT). Before the statement was released, it traded up 41 cents at $110.95.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was down 96 cents at $85.96 a barrel. Before the statement, it traded down 64 cents at $86.28.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos;)