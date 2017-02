NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. crude oil futures tumbled more than 6 percent, the biggest one-day percentage drop in six weeks, as recesssion fears flared following Wednesday's bleak economic outlook from the Federal Reserve.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $80.51 a barrel, falling $5.41, or 6.3 percent, the biggest one-day decline since Aug. 8, when prices ended down 6.4 percent. The settlement was the lowest for front-month crude since Aug. 9, when prices closed at $79.30. CLc1

November crude traded from $79.66 to $85.00.