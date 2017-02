NEW YORK, Sept 26 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures turned positive in volatile trading on Monday as the dollar weakened against a basket of currencies, improving investors' risk appetite.

In London, ICE Brent for November delivery LCOX1 was up 36 cents at $104.33 a barrel by 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT), having traded earlier between $l01.66 and $105.34.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 was up 5 cents at $79.90 a barrel, having traded between $77.11 and $80.85.

The dollar was down 0.37 percent against a basket of currencies. .DXY (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)