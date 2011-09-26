NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Monday, rebounding from a six-week low, on optimism that European officials could find ways to help Greece solve its debt problems and prevent a wider economic crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 snapped a three-day losing streak and settled at $80.24 a barrel, gaining 39 cents, or 0.49 percent. It had traded from $77.11 to $81.29.

The day's low was the weakest point since front-month crude hit $75.71 on Aug. 9. CLc1. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)