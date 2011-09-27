NEW YORK, Sept 27 Brent and U.S. crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday on rising hopes that fresh measures discussed by the European Central Bank could ease the debt crisis in the region.

In London, ICE Brent crude for November delivery LCOX1 was up $2.91, or 2.8 percent, $106.85 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $107.05, up $3.11, or 2.99 percent.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November crude CLX1 gained $3.65, or 4.55 percent at $83.99, after reaching a session high of $84.20, up $3.96, or 4.94 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by John Picinich)