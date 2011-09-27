NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. crude oil futures rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day percentage gain in 4-1/2 months, as euro zone efforts to raise the region's bailout fund and support banks sparked buying in equities and commodities markets.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 settled at $84.45 a barrel, up $4.21, or 5.25 percent, to set the biggest single-day percentage rise since May 9 when prices ended up 5.53 percent.

The contract traded between $80.92 and $84.67, extending gains for two straight sessions. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)