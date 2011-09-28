NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday as concerns on whether Greece would get more eurozone aid and a large increase in domestic crude inventories shifted investor sentiment to risk aversion.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was down $1.89, or 2.23 percent, at $82.56 a barrel. It earlier hit a session low of $82.43. down $2.02, or 2.39 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)