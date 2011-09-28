GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures extended losses on Wednesday as concerns on whether Greece would get more eurozone aid and a large increase in domestic crude inventories shifted investor sentiment to risk aversion.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 12:17 p.m. EDT (1617 GMT), crude for November delivery CLX1 was down $1.89, or 2.23 percent, at $82.56 a barrel. It earlier hit a session low of $82.43. down $2.02, or 2.39 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.