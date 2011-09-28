NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures ended more than 3 percent lower Wednesday amid a broad commodities sell-off ahead of a German parliamentary vote Thursday on whether to back new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.

A U.S. government report showing a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories last week also weighed on futures.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 back after two days of gains to settle down $3.24, or 3.84 percent, at $81.21 a barrel, after trading from $81.11 to $84.62. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)