GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
* Asia ex-Japan stocks inch lower; Nikkei closes down 0.35 pct
NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S. crude futures ended more than 3 percent lower Wednesday amid a broad commodities sell-off ahead of a German parliamentary vote Thursday on whether to back new powers for the euro zone rescue fund.
A U.S. government report showing a higher-than-expected increase in U.S. crude inventories last week also weighed on futures.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November delivery CLX1 back after two days of gains to settle down $3.24, or 3.84 percent, at $81.21 a barrel, after trading from $81.11 to $84.62. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by John Picinich)
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Singapore Exchange has held talks with Saudi Aramco on a secondary listing, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, after the oil and gas company suggested last week it would likely list on more than one exchange.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's JX Holdings Inc expects to exceed the copper concentrate output target at its Caserones copper mine in Chile in the fiscal year ending March 31, reflecting robust output projected in January-March, an executive said on Tuesday.