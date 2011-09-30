NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. crude oil futures
slumped more than 3 percent on Friday, ending the quarter with
the weakest performance since the fourth quarter of 2008, as
global growth worries outweighed positive U.S. economic data.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for November
delivery CLX1 settled at $79.20 a barrel, falling $2.94, or
3.58 percent, after trading between $78.77 and $83.23.
For the quarter, front-month crude fell $16.22, or 17
percent, the biggest percentage loss since the fourth quarter
of 2008, when prices ended down $56.04 or 55.68 percent.
For the month, front-month crude dropped $9.61, or 10.82
percent, the biggest monthly decline since May 2010, when
prices closed down $12.18, or 14.14 percent.
