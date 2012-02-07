Chesapeake Energy posts smaller quarterly loss
Feb 23 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp posted a smaller fourth-quarter loss than a year earlier, when it took huge charges to write down the value of some oil and gas assets.
NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures were little changed in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after industry data showed a large, surprising drawdown of 4.5 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories last week.
A Reuters poll ahead of the report had forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 2.4 million barrels.
NYMEX crude for March delivery was up $1.79 at $98.70 by 4:38 p.m. EST (2138 GMT). Before the American Petroleum Institute released its report, it traded up $1.80 at $98.71.
In London, ICE March Brent crude was up 17 cents at $116.10. Before issuance of the report, it was up 22 cents at $116.15. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities trader and miner Glencore reported an 18 percent rise in 2016 profit on Thursday, buoyed by a rebound in raw material prices, and said it was well-placed financially for small acquisitions or a special dividend payout.