Feb 28 U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by weak durable goods data that overshadowed an upbeat report on consumer confidence, and technical signals showing the market correction from near $110 has not completed.

NYMEX crude for April delivery fell to a session low of $107.18, down $1.38, or 1.27 percent. By 1:36 p.m. EST (1836 GMT), it traded at $107.40, down $1.16, or 1.07 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)