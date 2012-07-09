OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. crude oil futures extended a rally on Monday, rising more than $2 on worries about a potential complete shutdown of Norwegian oil production as labor talks collapsed, said traders who also cited speculation that China would adopt more monetary easing.
NYMEX August crude rose to a session high of $86.48 per barrel, up $2.03, or 2.4 percent. By 2:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT), it traded at $86.25, up $1.80, or 2.13 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)
LONDON, Feb 15 The global shipping industry has urged the European Union to drop the sector's inclusion in proposals adopted on Wednesday to reform the bloc's carbon market, saying it risks distorting trade and international efforts to cut the sector's emissions.
U.S. GASOLINE MARGINS TURN NEGATIVE, FALL 1.4 PERCENT TO SESSION LOW OF $11.60 PER BARREL AFTER EIA DATA