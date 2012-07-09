NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. crude oil futures extended a rally on Monday, rising more than $2 on worries about a potential complete shutdown of Norwegian oil production as labor talks collapsed, said traders who also cited speculation that China would adopt more monetary easing.

NYMEX August crude rose to a session high of $86.48 per barrel, up $2.03, or 2.4 percent. By 2:18 p.m. EDT (1818 GMT), it traded at $86.25, up $1.80, or 2.13 percent. (Reporting By Gene Ramos)