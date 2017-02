NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. crude oil futures' trading volume surpassed 1.0 million contracts on Monday, as the front-month December contract rallied to above $91 a barrel on hopes the euro zone debt crisis would be resolved soon.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1825 GMT, crude trading volume hit 1,009,206 contracts, 50.9 percent above the 30-day average and the highest since Aug. 11, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)