NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. gasoline futures fell more than 10 cents on Monday after fresh cargoes arrived last week from Europe, traders said, and on the return from unplanned maintenance of Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 bpd Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery late last week.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, RBOB gasoline for December delivery RBZ1 dropped to a session low of $2.5011 a gallon, down 10.27 cents, or 3.94 percent. By 10:30 a.m. EST (130 GMT), it traded at $2.5036, down 10.02 cents, or 3.84 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)