GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. gasoline futures fell more than 10 cents on Monday after fresh cargoes arrived last week from Europe, traders said, and on the return from unplanned maintenance of Sunoco Inc's (SUN.N) 335,000 bpd Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, refinery late last week.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, RBOB gasoline for December delivery RBZ1 dropped to a session low of $2.5011 a gallon, down 10.27 cents, or 3.94 percent. By 10:30 a.m. EST (130 GMT), it traded at $2.5036, down 10.02 cents, or 3.84 percent. (Reporting by Gene Ramos)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weighing on crude (Adds China data, updates prices)
SINGAPORE, Feb 7 Oil steadied on Tuesday after falls the previous session, with markets torn between mixed price indicators that have kept crude range-bound for much of the year.