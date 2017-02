NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. gasoline futures skidded 2.9 percent on Monday in a sell-off sparked by expectations that a large number of cargoes from Europe and elsewhere would arrive by the end of the month.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, RBOB gasoline for November delivery RBX1 settled at $2.7429 a gallon, falling 8.18 cents, or 2.9 percent, after trading between $2.7342 and $2.8667. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)