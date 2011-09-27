NEW YORK, Sept 27 Front-month U.S. gasoline futures jumped nearly 5 percent on Tuesday, the biggest one-day percentage gain since May, on news of a shutdown of a gasoline-making unit at Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] 234,700 barrel-per-day refinery in Norco, Louisiana.

The news triggered the RBOB rally, which was also supported by a sharp rise in crude futures due to euro zone efforts to beef up the region's rescue fund.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, RBOB gasoline for October delivery RBV1 settled at $2.6955 a gallon, jumping 12.61 cents, or 4.91 percent, after trading from $2.5921 to $2.6992. It was the biggest single-day percentage gain since May 9, when prices spiked 6.094 percent.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos)