NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. crude oil futures ended higher on Friday, rising for the sixth session in a row, on hopes that weaker-than-expected first quarter economic growth will spur the U.S. Fed to adopt more monetary easing policies.

In light volume trading, NYMEX crude for June delivery settled at $104.93 a barrel, gaining 38 cents, or 0.36 percent, after trading between $103.74 and $105, where it met resistance.

For the week, front-month crude gained $1.88, or 1.82 percent, rising for the second straight week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)