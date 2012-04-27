NEW YORK, April 27 Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Friday, paring losses in late trading as hopes rose that the U.S. Federal Reserve may consider more monetary easing after data showed a weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter.

IUn London, ICE crude for June delivery settled at $119.83 a barrel, down 9 cents, or 0.08 percent, after trading between $119.06 to $119.95.

For the week, front month Brent rose $1.07, or 0.9 percent, rising for the second consecutive week. (Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by Bernard Orr)