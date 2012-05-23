* Iran meets with major powers on nuclear program

NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent and settled below $90 a barrel on Wednesday as talks between Iran and the West eased supply disruption fears and as concerns about slower economic growth fueled worries about curbed petroleum demand.

Iran and six major powers exchanged proposals at talks in Baghdad on Wednesday, attempting to defuse a dispute over Tehran's nuclear energy program.

Wednesday's meeting came a day after International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano said he expected to sign a deal with Iran soon to boost cooperation with the investigation into the Islamic Republic's nuclear activity, although differences remained. [D:nL5E8GM7JN]

Also pressuring oil prices was the Energy Information Administration's weekly report showing rising U.S. crude inventories and lackluster fuel demand.

U.S. crude stocks rose 883,000 barrels last week, only slightly less than expected, the EIA said.

Gasoline stocks fell 3.3 million barrels and distillate stockpiles fell 309,000 barrels, according to the EIA.

Crude oil stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for the U.S. light sweet crude contract, rose 1.67 million barrels.

Gasoline and distillate demand over the previous four weeks remained weaker than the year-ago period.

The consensus expectations were for crude stocks to be up 1.0 million barrels, gasoline stocks to be down 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks to be off 200,000 barrels.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude fell $1.95, or 2.12 percent, to settle at $89.90 a barrel, having traded from $89.28 to $91.72.

* The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China this year to 8.2 percent and urged the country to rely on easier fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state investment to lift activity.

* British retail sales fell at their fastest monthly pace in more than two years in April, after a record drop in fuel sales and a weather-related drop in clothing sales, official data showed.

* European leaders, meeting on Wednesday and at odds over how to resolve the deepening crisis in the euro zone, have been advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece quits the single currency area.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal, rallying into the close as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

* The euro slumped to its weakest against the dollar in nearly two years on doubts that a meeting of European leaders would calm fears of a disorderly Greek exit from the euro zone.

* Copper fell in London to a 4-1/2-month low and sank to a fresh 2012 trough in New York, hit hard by a frenzy of risk-averse selling tied to global growth concerns and worries about Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

* Gold fell more than 2 percent as a wave of selling triggered by better-than-expected U.S. home sales and heightened by despair surrounding the euro zone sent prices toward key technical support levels and wiped out year-to-date gains.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. weekly jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 89.90 -1.95 -2.1% 89.28 91.72 264,974 27,362 CLc2 90.20 -1.95 -2.1% 89.59 92.00 45,039 226,226 LCOc1 105.56 -2.85 -2.6% 105.39 108.16 226,352 180,212 RBc1 2.8723 -0.0647 -2.2% 2.8661 2.9465 34,683 39,802 RBc2 2.8015 -0.0577 -2.0% 2.7926 2.8654 70,268 51,838 HOc1 2.8121 -0.0493 -1.7% 2.8033 2.8615 31,726 31,281 HOc2 2.8155 -0.0500 -1.7% 2.8076 2.8655 53,973 44,990

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 22 30D AVG May 22 NET CHNG CRUDE 477,215 433,160 563,241 1,442,523 17,850 RBOB 182,850 134,798 150,051 306,279 -2,252 HO 140,114 118,055 122,286 323,432 4,032 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos)