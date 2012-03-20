* Saudi Arabia pumping 9.9 mln bpd, inventories full-Naimi

* Dollar strengthens, helps pressure oil

* Coming up: EIA oil data 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia provided details about high production levels, saying there was no supply shortage and that the kingdom could boost output more to meet any supply shortage.

A stronger dollar and intraday share price weakness added pressure as the U.S. April crude contract headed to expiration at the end of the session.

The dollar gained across the board, bolstered by safe-haven demand spurred by worries about a potential slowdown in China, which dragged down both European and U.S. equities.

Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said the kingdom had met all its customers' requests for oil, was now pumping 9.9 million barrels per day and stood ready to raise output to full capacity of 12.5 million bpd, if needed.

Crude futures had already felt some pressure from news that Kuwait's ruler said during a visit to Japan that Iran has given assurances it will not try to close the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said Kuwait nevertheless had been working for "a long time" on building up oil stocks outside the Gulf to ensure steady supplies to customers.

The flurry of market-soothing activity by Gulf OPEC states comes as Iran faces tightening economic sanctions and an embargo on oil exports to the European Union slated for July, as the West tries to force Iran to submit to inspections of its controversial nuclear program.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia also may be eyeing the faster-than-expected recovery of Libyan oil production after its civil war and rising post-war production from Iraq, as consumers look for alternative supplies to Iran, oil trading sources said.

Crude futures showed little reaction to news that U.S. crude oil stocks fell 1.4 million barrels last week, according to a report released after crude prices settled by the industry group American Petroleum Institute, against expectations stockpiles would be higher.

Gasoline stocks fell 1.4 million barrels and distillate stocks rose 596,000 barrels.

U.S. crude oil inventories were expected to have risen last week, by 2.4 million barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the API report showed.

Gasoline stocks were expected to be down 1.9 million barrels, with distillate stocks pegged to be lower by 1.6 million barrels.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, expiring April crude fell $2.48, or 2.29 percent, to settle at $105.61 a barrel, having traded from $105.35 to $107.91.

* NYMEX May crude, now in the front-month position, fell $2.49, or 2.29 percent, to settle at $106.07 a barrel.

* Australian iron ore miners, key beneficiaries of China's recent industrial revolution, signaled demand growth was finally slowing in response to Beijing's moves to cool its economy.

* France and Germany oppose a release of oil reserves, officials from both countries said.

* Permits for U.S. homebuilding neared a 3-1/2 year high in February, though groundbreaking activity slipped 1.1 percent, Commerce Department data showed.

* Economic reforms in Europe will take time to take hold and growth in crisis-hit euro-zone member states will remain weak for a long time, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner told a hearing of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

* PBF Energy's 182,000 bpd refinery in Delaware City, Delaware, was seeing minimal impact to production after a Friday fire in a desulfurization unit, sources said.

* Technical problems have halted exports from Iraq's new oil export terminal for the past week after it loaded 2 million barrels of oil on a tanker, the terminal's first ship, which marked a major increase in export capacity.

* Rebel fighters fled the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor in the face of a fierce army assault, as Russia issued its toughest criticism yet of President Bashar al-Assad's handling of the year-long revolt.

* Venezuela's Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez said that U.S. and British plan to tap strategic oil reserves was unsustainable in the long term and would only have a limited impact on prices.

* The leader of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region delivered a sharp denunciation of the central government that included a veiled threat to reconsider relations with Baghdad.

* A warning about China's growth sparked selling in energy and industrial shares, but the broad market's losses were contained, a sign of resilience for U.S. stocks.

* Copper posted its sharpest decline in two weeks as the dollar strengthened and concerns about the scale of China's economic slowdown escalated, setting prices of the industrial metal back into a familiar range.

* Gold fell amid selling prompted by lower crude and equity markets and a spate of positive U.S. economic data that has eroded hopes of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

* U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Thursday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 105.61 -2.48 -2.3% 105.35 107.91 27,906 110,353 CLc2 106.07 -2.49 -2.3% 105.70 108.37 320,013 237,022 LCOc1 124.12 -1.59 -1.3% 123.20 125.44 177,992 128,753 RBc1 3.3631 -0.0047 -0.1% 3.3187 3.3683 40,968 40,371 RBc2 3.3513 -0.0105 -0.3% 3.3099 3.3570 55,737 39,652 HOc1 3.2367 -0.0246 -0.8% 3.2038 3.2524 36,584 48,046 HOc2 3.2499 -0.0260 -0.8% 3.2188 3.2667 37,330 39,855

#VALUE! RBOB 178,655 138,148 140,177 388,573 1,320 HO 123,495 144,507 147,887 288,875 6,529 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)