NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. crude futures ended up more than 1 percent on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day's sharp losses, after government data showed a surprise drawdown in domestic oil stockpiles last week.

Tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear program continued to be supportive.

With trading choppy, turnover dropped 37 percent from U.S. crude's 30-day average, Reuters data showed.

Investors remained cautious in the wake of Saudi Arabia's pledge on Tuesday -- the cause of the sharp loss that day -- that it would meet any supply shortfall, amid market fears of disruption in Iranian oil flow.

U.S. crude oil inventories fell 1.16 million barrels last week, the Energy Information Administration said in a weekly report, against the forecast for a 2.4-million-barrel increase in a Reuters poll.

Gasoline stocks fell by 1.21 million barrels and distillate inventories rose by 1.76 million barrels, the EIA said. The forecasts were for a 1.6-million-barrel draw in distillate stocks and a 1.9-million-barrel decline in gasoline supplies.

Crude oil stored at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub dipped by 176,000 barrels last week, while overall refinery utilization fell 0.5 percentage point, the EIA said.

U.S. President Barack Obama began a two-day, four-state "energy blitz" designed to ease growing voter anxiety about high gasoline prices.

Obama was expected to promote his administration's goal of developing alternative energy and increasing oil and gas drilling to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, May crude , the new front month, settled at $107.27 a barrel, gaining $1.20, or 1.13 percent. It traded from $106.06 to $107.64.

* In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $124.20, up 8 cents, or 0.06 percent, trading from $123.76 to $124.80.

* Brent narrowed its premium against front-month U.S. crude to $16.93 at the close, from $18.05 on Tuesday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX April RBOB gasoline settled at $3.3571 a gallon, down 0.6 cent, or 0.18 percent, trading between $3.3410 and $3.3738.

* NYMEX April heating oil ended down 2.05 cents or 0.63 percent, to settle at $3.2162 a gallon, trading from $3.21 to $3.2484.

* China halved crude oil imports from Iran in February from December levels to pressure Tehran in a contract dispute, while increasing its purchases from Iran's rival Saudi Arabia to a record level to fill the gap.

* Commercial crude oil stocks in China fell 3.77 percent by the end of February from a month earlier, official news agency Xinhua said, suggesting the world's second-biggest oil importer pumped a large volume into strategic reserves.

* The United States has exempted Japan and 10 European Union nations from financial sanctions as they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.

* South Korea and the United States will hold another round of official talks "shortly" to discuss reductions in South Korea's hefty imports of Iranian oil, a source at the Korean economy ministry said.

* Urals exports via Transneft are set to increase 4.6 percent to 54.83 million tonnes in the second quarter compared to the first quarter as Russia launches the new Baltic terminal at Ust-Luga, sources said.

* European refineries reduced their utilization rates in February. Rates in 16 European countries were at 81.59 percent, down slightly from January's 81.72 percent, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.

* U.S. home sales fell 0.9 percent in February to an annual rate of 4.59 million units, but upward revisions in the prior month's pace and the first yearly increase in prices in 15 months suggested the housing market recovery remained on track.

* U.S. equities struggled to rise above recent highs, hampered by losses in risk-associated sectors such as energy and financials.

* The euro dropped from a two-week high against the dollar, hurt by widening interest rate differentials between safe-haven German debt and peripheral bonds, suggesting renewed euro zone worries.

* Copper rose on thin volume, recovering a sliver of Tuesday's 2-percent drop, reflecting investor indecision over how deep a slowdown China's economy will face.

* Gold rose slightly on short-covering, but waning interest from investment funds and an improving U.S. economic outlook limited gains.

* U.S. EIA natural gas storage data at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)