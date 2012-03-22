* Soft China, euro zone manufacturing data spurs selling
* POLL-U.S. crude seen up more than $3, Brent $4 this year
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. crude futures ended
almost 2 percent lower on Thursday as weak manufacturing data
from China and the euro zone raised concerns that a slowdown in
global growth could cut demand for oil.
The day's losses wiped out gains of more than 1 percent on
Wednesday that emerged after data showed a surprise drawdown in
U.S. crude inventories last week.
Losses were briefly pared in the morning on a report that
first-time filings for jobless claims fell to a four-year low
last week.
If prices do not recover on Friday, U.S. crude oil is
looking to end the week lower for the second week in a row.
A monthly Reuters poll showed that Brent crude will average
$114.30 per barrel this year, from $110.30 in February while
U.S. crude will average $105 from $101.70 in the previous poll.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery settled at $105.35 a barrel, falling $1.92, or
1.79 percent.
* In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $123.14 a
barrel, dropping $1.06, or 0.85 percent, the lowest settlement
for front-month Brent since March 6, when prices ended at
$121.98.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude widened to $17.79 at
the close, from $16.93 on Wednesday. CL-LCO1=R
* In Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. traded
crude oil futures, U.S. President Barack Obama reiterated his
pledge to speed up the approval for the southern leg of the
Keystone XL pipeline that would ship crude from the glutted
Midwest to the refinery hub at the Texas Gulf Coast.
* A gauge of future U.S. economic activity compiled by the
Conference Board posted its fifth straight monthly increase in
February in a sign of gaining economic momentum.
* Factory activity in China contracted for a fifth straight
month in March as new orders fell, exports sagged and new hiring
dropped to a two-year low, according to the HSBC flash
purchasing managers index.
* The euro zone economy took an unexpected turn for the
worse in March, with the rate of contraction accelerating and
hit by a sharp fall in French and Germany factory activity that
even the most pessimistic economists failed to predict, business
surveys showed.
* The European Union will allow some insurance on Iranian
oil shipments before the bloc's full embargo starts on July 1,
member states agreed on Thursday in response to concerns from
Asian importers heavily reliant on the EU for their cover.
* Plans to grant more autonomy to Libya's oil-rich east were
laid out this week at the nation's first oil and gas summit held
in Rome after months of unease among international oil companies
over the uncertainty.
MARKETS NEWS
* Wall Street retreated, with cyclical sectors leading the
market lower and setting up the Standard & Poor' s 500 Index for
its first negative week in six, in the wake of the weak factory
data in the euro zone and China.
* The euro slid against the dollar and yen as the fall in
manufacturing in France and Germany as well as China rekindled
worries about global growth.
* Copper fell to a two-week low, hit by concerns about the
health of the global economy.
* Gold dropped to its lowest level in more than two months
on concerns about global economic growth.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. new home sales for February, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT),
Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 105.35 -1.92 -1.8% 104.50 107.12 286,549 252,603
CLc2 105.84 -1.91 -1.8% 105.01 107.60 75,106 69,194
LCOc1 123.14 -1.06 -0.9% 122.30 124.25 182,685 152,408
RBc1 3.3396 -0.0175 -0.5% 3.2953 3.3569 33,197 32,363
RBc2 3.3257 -0.0195 -0.6% 3.2855 3.3416 59,421 43,134
HOc1 3.1787 -0.0375 -1.2% 3.1575 3.2209 31,125 35,568
HOc2 3.1928 -0.0382 -1.2% 3.1728 3.2351 51,676 42,858
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 21 30D AVG Mar 21 NET CHNG
CRUDE 528,816 473,244 672,119 1,561,042 -2,758
RBOB 164,984 135,340 142,746 386,886 -1,687
HO 134,862 129,956 143,865 291,410 2,535
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)