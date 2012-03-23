* Iran oil exports down, Western sanctions begin to bite
* Mixed housing data pulls prices from day's highs
* CFTC-Big players cut net long U.S. crude futures
* Coming up: API weekly oil stocks data, Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. crude oil futures
rose more than 1 percent on Friday, on news that some buyers
have stopped or scaled back imports of Iranian oil due to
Western sanctions that seek to rein in Tehran's disputed nuclear
program.
Crude exports from Iran appear to have dropped this month to
around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, estimates by UK
industry consultant Petrologistics and a large European oil
company show.
Oil futures also rose on rumors that Israel was mobilizing
its forces. Israel later denied any such move.
A mixed report on U.S. housing, in which single family home
sales fell in February while prices jump to an eight-month high
caused crude futures to pare gains.
Even with the day's gains, however, U.S. crude oil futures
ended the week down for a second week in a row.
NYMEX front-month RBOB gasoline futures closed at
their highest level since April last year and rose almost 1
percent for the week. Heating oil gained for the day but
fell on the week.
On Thursday, U.S. crude futures ended almost 2 percent lower
as weak manufacturing data from China and the euro zone raised
concerns that a slowdown in global growth could cut demand for
oil.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery settled at $106.87 a barrel, gaining $1.52, or
1.44 percent. For the week, front-month crude fell 19 cents, or
0.18 percent.
* In London, ICE May Brent settled at $125.13,
rising $1.99, or 1.62 percent. For the week, front-month Brent
dropped 68 cents, or 0.54 percent, also down for the second
straight week.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude closed at $18.26,
widening from Thursday's $17.79. CL-LCO1=R
* NYMEX April RBOB settled at $3.3852 a gallon,
gaining 4.56 cents, or 1.37 percent, the highest settlement for
front-month RBOB since April 29, 2011, when prices ended at
$3.4648. For the week, front-month RBOB rose 2.83 cents, or 0.84
percent, extending gains to a seventh straight week.
* NYMEX April heating oil closed up 3.14 cents, or
0.99 percent. For the week, front-month heating oil fell 7.18
cents, or 2.19 percent, after gaining two straight weeks.
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and
options positions by 10,269 contracts to 270,180 in the week to
March 20, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said. [ID:
nN1E82M02J]
* The International Energy Agency says there is no need to
release oil from strategic reserves as yet as there is "no
serious disruption of supplies," according to IEA Executie
Director Maria van der Hoeven.
* Asian imports of West African crude oil is likely to slip
to an average 1.56 million barrels per day in April from an
estimated 1.81 million bpd in March, a Reuters poll showed.
* Mexico's oil production rose to 2.543 million bpd in
February, from 2.518 million bpd in January, state oil company
Pemex said, continuing a trend since 2009 of very slight monthly
changes due to slowing recoveries from its largest, aging
fields.
* Iraq's new offshore export terminal resumed
operations and began loading late on Thursday after resolving
some technical and operational issues that developed due to bad
weather.
* Seasonal maintenance at Exxon Mobil Corp's 560,640
bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery was still under way and is expected
to last for several weeks, the company said. The turnaround
began in early February.
* Valero Energy Corp. has began a shutdown at its
235,000 bpd Aruba refinery and expects all main production units
to be offline by end-March. On March 19, the company announced
it was halting operations at the plant due to poor margins.
UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
* U.S. pending home sales for February, 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), Monday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 106.87 1.52 1.4% 105.16 108.25 245,175 295,474
CLc2 107.35 1.51 1.4% 105.69 108.75 57,715 76,250
LCOc1 125.13 1.99 1.6% 123.10 127.06 202,177 189,187
RBc1 3.3852 0.0456 1.4% 3.3398 3.4248 25,871 38,153
RBc2 3.3689 0.0432 1.3% 3.3261 3.4118 48,849 61,278
HOc1 3.2101 0.0314 1.0% 3.1856 3.2669 25,578 33,897
HOc2 3.2247 0.0319 1.0% 3.1975 3.2821 51,510 53,690
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Mar 22 30D AVG Mar 22 NET CHNG
CRUDE 488,237 536,097 667,665 1,553,222 7,820
RBOB 133,373 169,880 143,624 385,667 -2,968
HO 124,747 139,079 142,705 285,596 -5,100
(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Alden Bentley)