* Paltry consumer spending, Midwest slowdown hits oil
* OPEC April output highest since 2008-Reuters poll
* Spain slips into recession, deepens euro zone worries
* Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. crude oil futures fell
on Monday, reversing course after six straight days of gains, as
Spain's relapse into recession, weak U.S. economic data and
rising OPEC production sparked worries about global oil demand.
The weak economic news pulled the euro lower against the
dollar and caused U.S. equities to dip after a four-day rise.
Both factors dented buying interest for oil and other key
commodities.
But losses were pared as investors hoped that the recent
spate of bearish economic data will prod the U.S. Federal
Reserve to adopt more monetary easing measures.
For the month, however, U.S. crude gained, extending its
rise to a third consecutive month.
Oil investors will refocus on weekly industry and government
petroleum inventory reports due Tuesday and Wednesday,
respectively.
U.S. crude stocks were forecast up by 2.3 million barrels in
the week to April 27, a preliminary Reuters poll showed.
Distillates stocks increased by 400,000 barrels, gasoline
stocks fell by 300,000 barrels and refinery utilization edged up
0.5 percentage points, the poll also showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery settled at $104.87 a barrel, down 6 cents, or
0.06 percent. It traded between $103.88 to $105.16, just beneath
the 100-day moving average of $105.17.
* For the month, front-month crude gained $1.85, or 1.8
percent, rising for the third straight month.
* In London, ICE Brent for June delivery fell 36
cents, or 0.30 percent, to settle at $119.47 a barrel. For the
month, Brent dropped $3.41, or 2.78 percent, after three
consecutive monthly gains.
* Brent's premium against U.S. crude hit $14.60 at the
close, narrowing slightly from $14.90 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R
* NYMEX MAY RBOB gasoline expired and settled at
$3.1844 a gallon, down 2.18 cents, or 0.68 percent.
* For the month front-month RBOB fell 20.55 cents, or 6.1
percent, falling in April for the first time since NYMEX
introduced RBOB gasoline futures in late 2005.
* NYMEX May heating oil settled at $3.1834 a gallon,
edging up 0.27 cent, or 0.08 percent.
* For the month, front-month heating oil gained 1.23 cents,
or 0.4 percent, rebounding from a small loss in March.
* The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries'
production for April rose to its highest level since September
2008, according to a Reuters poll. Output from the 12-member
group averaged 31.75 million barrels per day, up from a revised
31.32 million bpd in March, the poll showed.
* U.S. household income rose in March by 0.4 percent, the
most in three months, but consumers socked away part of the
extra cash and only modestly increased spending, by 0.3 percent,
suggesting economic growth ended the first quarter on a soft
note.
* Business activity cooled much more than expected in the
Midwest during April, according to the private Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago. The report follows several other
regional business surveys that have suggested the economy
started the second quarter on a soft note.
* Spain sunk into recession in the first quarter and
economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict EU deficit
limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would delay any
return to growth until late this year or beyond. It is the
second recession in just over two years for the euro zone's
fourth-largest economy.
* Valero Energy Corp said a catalyst work on a
hydrocracking unit (HCU) at the 292,000 barrel per day Port
Arthur, Texas, refinery was complete on Monday and the unit was
increasing to planned rates.
* Valero said the crude and coker units were restarted after
completion of a turnaround at its 185,000-bpd St. Charles
refinery in Norco, Louisiana and the units were increasing to
planned rates.
* Lyondell Basell Industries' 280,390 bpd Huston
refinery is expected to run at near full capacity in the second
quarter of 2012, company Chief Executive James Gallogly said. It
ran at 92.4 percent of capacity in the first quarter.
* BP Plc has five drilling rigs running in the Gulf
of Mexico two years after its Macondo oil spill and the company
aims to add three more by the end of 2012, said Bernard Looney,
executive vice president for development at the sidelines of a
Houston energy technology conference.
* The share of privately owned U.S. homes fell to a 15-year
low in the first quarter, Commerce Department data showed.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities were on track for their first monthly
decline since November after data hinted the U.S. economy may be
slowing and Spain's fall into recession underscored nagging
stresses in the euro zone.
* The euro dropped against the dollar and was headed for
its worst month since December on the news about Spain and signs
of a weaker momentum in the U.S. economy.
* Copper fell for the first time in five days in thin
volume trading, with investors refocusing on the macro economy
and fears of a slowdown in China's economy.
* Gold edged up on the day, on a better technical outlook
that improved last week's gains, but ended the month slightly
lower.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. inventory
report, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT)
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 104.87 -0.06 -0.1% 103.88 105.16 191,427 182,104
CLc2 105.26 -0.06 -0.1% 104.29 105.54 45,712 40,469
LCOc1 119.47 -0.36 -0.3% 118.73 119.79 163,163 173,893
RBc1 3.1844 -0.0218 -0.7% 3.1688 3.2103 6,819 37,442
RBc2 3.1246 -0.0199 -0.6% 3.1092 3.1446 44,321 74,735
HOc1 3.1842 0.0007 0.0% 3.1658 3.1922 41,683 18,439
HOc2 3.1861 0.0007 0.0% 3.1682 3.1933 13,338 70,584
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT Apr 27 30D AVG Apr 27 NET CHNG
CRUDE 375,463 335,862 521,697 1,566,369 -2,174
RBOB 110,462 192,410 183,554 312,081 -11,947
HO 79,635 183,249 136,235 307,319 -2,364
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; editing by M.D.
Golan)