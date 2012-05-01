* U.S. manufacturing best in 10 months, lifts oil

NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. crude oil futures opened the month on Tuesday with a sharp rise to a five-week high as U.S. manufacturing growth in April hit the highest level in 10 months, boosting the oil demand outlook after recent data showed the economy had lost steam.

The closely watched index of national factory activity from the private Institute for Supply Management rose to 54.8, from 53.4 in March, beating expectations for a decline to 53.

A pickup in China's official purchasing managers' index for April also supported oil demand prospects as it signalled that the Chinese economy has found a footing and may be recovering from a first quarter trough.

On Monday, crude futures fell, reversing course after six straight days of gains. The loss was marginal as investors hoped that the recent spate of bearish economic data will prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt more monetary easing measures.

But Fed officials' views clashed on the issue.

On Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said he was not inclined to increase monetary policy accommodation, including more quantitative easing. However, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the Fed has a "tremendous" amount of room to ease policy as he sees the United States not likely to see a "burst" of inflation.

Oil markets turn their attention to weekly industry and government inventory reports due Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

An expanded Reuters poll ahead of the data forecast that crude stocks rose by 2.5 million barrels in the week to April 27. Distillate stocks dipped by 200,000 barrels while gasoline stocks dropped by 300,000 barrels, according to the poll.

Refinery utilization climbed by 0.4 percentage point, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery closed $1.29 higher, or 1.23 percent, at $106.16 a barrel, the highest settlement since March 27.

* Technical buying gave the contract an added boost as it hurdled the 50-day average at $105.21, breaking through resistance convincingly to hit a session high of $106.43, the highest intraday price since March 28.

* In London, ICE Brent for June delivery edged up 19 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $119.66, rebounding from losses in the two previous sessions.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $13.50 at the close, from $14.60 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* U.S. gasoline demand fell last week by 5.6 percent from the same week a year ago, even as pump prices declined, MaserCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed.

* Marathon Petroleum Corp said it will undertake a 70-day turnaround at its 106,000 bpd refinery in Detroit, after it completes an upgrade project in the third quarter of this year.

* Exxon Mobil Corp said there was no change in the status of the North Line pipeline but expects the South Line portion of the HLS (Heavy Louisiana Sweet) pipeline to restart operations this week. [ID: nL4E8G16G6]

* BP Plc plans to return its 225,000 bpd Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale, Washington, to full service this month after repairing units damaged by a fire in February and completion of second quarter maintenance.

* J.P. Morgan Chase revised lower its 2012 price forecast for U.S. crude, also called West Texas Intermediate, by $3 to $108 a barrel as it expects the Brent/WTI spread to widen to more than $15 by the year-end. The widening will come after the spread narrows to $6 or less after a flow reversal of the Seaway pipeline from mid-May, it said. [ID: nL4E8G11XJ]

* Iraq's cude oil exports rose to 2.508 million barrels per day in April, frm 2.317 million bpd in March as new offshore export terminals helped increase sales. [ID: nL5E8G10N3]

* South Sudan accused Sudan of launching an attack on ian oil region of the newly independent state and said it was preparing to strike back.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. equities allied and the Dow industrials average hit its highest level since December 2007, after the higher-that-expected U.S. manufacturing growth in April that helped eased worries about an economic slowdown.

* The dollar rebounded from a one-month low against the euro and a 2-1/2-month through versus the yen as the U.S. manufacturing barometer showed unexpected strength last month.

* Copper rose in lighter-than-normal trading as the manufacturing data for China and the United States supported a brigher demand outlook for the industrial metal.

* Gold retreated from two-week highs as the dollar ralalied on the U. S. manufacturing data which dampened speculation about the U.S. Fed launching more monetary easing.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. inventory report, Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 106.16 1.29 1.2% 104.39 106.43 226,024 211,453 CLc2 106.50 1.24 1.2% 104.78 106.77 66,197 52,890 LCOc1 119.66 0.19 0.2% 118.80 120.02 156,141 174,064 RBc1 3.0971 -0.0275 -0.9% 3.0745 3.1234 49,299 11,577 RBc2 3.0643 -0.0199 -0.7% 3.0434 3.0854 32,374 50,618 HOc1 3.1771 -0.0071 -0.2% 3.1625 3.1942 43,670 10,044 HOc2 3.1799 -0.0062 -0.2% 3.1668 3.1967 15,730 47,095

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Apr 30 30D AVG Apr 30 NET CHNG CRUDE 527,888 412,374 516,509 1,579,183 -12,814 RBOB 130,848 125,564 183,554 312,081 -11,947 HO 99,661 97,876 136,235 307,319 -2,364 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)