* U.S. service sector, retail sales weaken

* OPEC says aims to lower oil prices, producing above target

* Coming up: U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. crude futures fell for a second straight day on Thursday, tumbling more than 2 percent on data indicating slowing economic growth and on increased OPEC production that the group's secretary general said is intended to curb high prices.

While the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid last week dropped by the most in nearly a year, they fell from a revised higher level in the previous period, the latest of several recent upward revisions.

A separate report showed services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December.

Consumers also appeared to pull back somewhat in April as several large U.S. retailers, including Target Corp, Macy's Inc and Gap Inc, missed sales estimates.

Friday's closely watched U.S. April nonfarm payrolls report is forecast to show the economy added 170,000 jobs. That would be a rebound from the addition of a meager 120,000 jobs in March.

OPEC's secretary general said the group is working hard to bring down oil prices and is pumping much more than its official target even as exports from cartel-member Iran dwindle.

Higher crude production from Saudi Arabia and data showing U.S. crude inventories have risen six straight weeks have helped pull crude futures back from 2012 peaks reached in the first quarter.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell $2.68, or 2.55 percent, to settle at $102.54 a barrel, the biggest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 14, 2011. The $102.36 intraday low was a penny below the 100-day moving average (MA). Crude peaked on Thursday at $105.42.

* NYMEX June RBOB gasoline fell 2.57 cents to settle at $3.05 a gallon, slipping to $3.0450 intraday, nearing the 100-day MA at $3.0294.

* The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council put pressure on Iran to allay international concern about its nuclear program, and said they expected talks with Tehran to lead to concrete steps toward a negotiated solution.

* The UAE's oil pipeline for bypassing the Strait of Hormuz is complete and exports are expected to start within three months, UAE Oil Minister Mohammed al-Hamli said.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 360,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to May 19, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

* Crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub rose by 1 million barrels from April 27 to May 1 to hit a fresh record, according to a report by industry data provider Genscape.

* Western Refining plans turnarounds on the northern plant in 2013 and southern plant in 2014 at its 122,000-bpd El Paso, Texas refinery.

* The CME Group sought to clarify new rules in its margin policy for non-hedge positions, amid consternation among Chicago and New York traders about the abruptness of the change that will increase trading costs by about a third for the exchange's most-active participants.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell as economic data sent mixed signals on the recovery a day before the April payrolls report, while shares of Green Mountain plunged after poor results.

* Copper fell in moderate dealings, on track for its first weekly loss in the past three, after a double-dose of soft data from the United States dented global growth prospects, already down on China's slowdown and Europe's spiraling debt crisis.

* The euro slipped against the dollar a fourth straight day as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave a more positive than expected assessment of the region's economy but left the door open for policy easing.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. April nonfarm payrolls data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 102.54 -2.68 -2.6% 102.36 105.42 302,832 256,649 CLc2 102.92 -2.66 -2.5% 102.76 105.77 82,797 81,852 LCOc1 116.08 -2.12 -1.8% 115.92 118.45 225,133 216,217 RBc1 3.0500 -0.0257 -0.8% 3.0450 3.0983 49,551 57,385 RBc2 3.0078 -0.0338 -1.1% 3.0034 3.0565 35,594 23,811 HOc1 3.0869 -0.0556 -1.8% 3.0828 3.1482 59,054 73,120 HOc2 3.0902 -0.0544 -1.7% 3.0869 3.1496 21,437 25,330

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 02 30D AVG May 02 NET CHNG CRUDE 651,896 596,243 517,800 1,600,302 1,705 RBOB 130,946 114,064 183,417 302,610 -926 HO 133,579 172,819 134,898 307,319 -2,364 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)