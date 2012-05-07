NEW YORK, May 7 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday in choppy trading after European election results revived worries about the region's debt woes and contracting economy.

Socialist Francois Hollande's victory in France's presidential election signaled a push back against German-led austerity policies.

Greece's election created uncertainty over whether formation of a new government is possible and a first attempt failed on Monday.

Crude prices posted a fourth straight lower settlement, but crude bounced after slumping intraday to multimonth lows that prompted buying by bargain hunters.

Europe's latest turmoil was judged not to be an immediate threat to the economies of China and India, the key sources of oil demand growth.

Brent June crude settled only 2 cents lower at $113.16 a barrel, after slumping to $110.34, the lowest intraday price since Jan. 30. Brent continued to seesaw near flat, managing modest turns higher in post-settlement trading.

Brent's 5.5-percent stumble last week was the biggest percentage weekly loss since the week to Nov. 18. U.S. crude tumbled 6.1 percent last week, posting the biggest weekly percentage loss since late September.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell 55 cents, or 0.56 percent, to settle at $97.94 a barrel, having dropped to $95.34, the lowest intraday price since Dec. 20. Monday's intraday peak was $98.24.

* Greece might run out of cash by end-June if it does not have a government in place to negotiate a next aid tranche with the EU and the IMF and projected state revenues fall short, three finance ministry officials told Reuters on Monday.

* Islamist gunmen killed at least 32 government soldiers on Monday when they stormed a military position in southern Yemen where militants control broad swathes of territory, a military official said.

* Raising OPEC's output target is not on the exporting group's agenda for now but probably will be, Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Youcef Yousfi said. OPEC is scheduled to meet next on June 14 in Vienna.

* The Federal Regulatory Energy Commission (FERC), which regulates interstate pipelines, said on Monday it was denying the application by Enbridge and Enterprise to be able to set market-based rates on its reversed Seaway pipeline, according to an order released by the commission.

MARKETS NEWS

* Copper rose 1.4 percent in thin, volatile trade, tumbling near a two-week low and then bouncing back, with investors selling on an uncertain political outlook in Europe, then buying on expectations for a second-half upturn in Chinese demand.

* The euro slid across the board after the outcome of elections in Greece and France cast doubt on the political will and commitment to austerity plans regarded as key to tackling the euro zone debt crisis. Technical support helped pare losses during New York trade.

* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged, despite the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration oil inventory data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.94 -0.55 -0.6% 95.34 98.24 279,884 443,060 CLc2 98.31 -0.57 -0.6% 95.80 98.60 74,707 97,547 LCOc1 113.16 -0.02 0.0% 110.34 113.40 156,276 323,768 RBc1 2.9741 -0.0017 -0.1% 2.9102 2.9872 33,352 71,651 RBc2 2.9287 -0.0043 -0.2% 2.8672 2.9404 22,379 37,263 HOc1 2.9814 -0.0274 -0.9% 2.9540 3.0088 53,883 81,202 HOc2 2.9852 -0.0279 -0.9% 2.9584 3.0085 22,844 22,710

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 04 30D AVG May 04 NET CHNG CRUDE 555,241 884,050 535,339 1,613,813 -5,102 RBOB 85,705 154,867 183,417 302,610 -926 HO 125,822 158,087 137,205 307,279 -3,898 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)