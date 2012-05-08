* API says U.S. crude stocks up 7.8 mln bbls last week

* U.S. summer gasoline outlook falls from $4 danger zone

* Coming up: EIA inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EST Wednesday

NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. crude oil futures fell for the fifth straight day on Tuesday as Europe's political and economic troubles deepened on post-election uncertainty in Greece and worries about growing U.S. stockpiles persisted, both raising more concerns about oil demand.

Front-month U.S., crude ended at its lowest level since February and posted its biggest five-day loss since October, with no respite in sight as euro zone debt troubles continue and U.S. weekly inventory data was forecast to show the sixth straight week of increases in crude oil stockpiles.

Greece sank deeper into crisis when the Leftist candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition which the biggest party said would destroy the country.

Adding to Greece's troubles, The European Central Bank will not renegotiate the nation's bailout package and there are no alternatives to sticking with it if it wants to stay in the euro zone, ECB Executive Boarde member Joerg Asmussesn was quoted as saying.

Both U.S. June gasoline and heating oil futures gained, recovering late as global benchmark Brent crude slashed its losses significantly.

In post-settlement trading, U.S. crude extended losses after the industry group American Petroleum Institute said that domestic crude stocks jumped 7.8 million barrels in the week to May 4, nearly four times the forecast for a 2.0 million increase in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Distillate stocks fell 2.7 million barrels, countering the forecast for a 100,000 barrel rise and gasoline stocks plunged 5.0 million barrels, leaving in the dust expectations for a 100,000 barrel decline.

Refinery utilization rose 1.1 percentage points, the API said, far more than the forecast for a 0.3 percentage point increase.

Traders await the weekly data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, considered more comprehensive than the API's, on Wednesday morning for a further guidance of fundamentals.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery settled at $97.01 a barrel, falling 93 cents, or 0.95 percent, the lowest front-month settlement since Feb. 6.

* In five days, front-month crude tumbled $9.15, or 8.62 percent, the biggest five-day loss for U.S. front-month crude since Oct. 4, 2011, when prices fell 10.4 percent, according to Reuters data.

* In London, ICE June Brent crude settled at $112.73 a barrel, down 43 cents, or 0.38 percent, the lowest Brent front-month settlement since Feb. 2.

* In five days, Brent crude has fallen $6.93, or 5.79 percent, the biggest five-day loss since Oct. 4, 2011, when prices fell 6.86 percent, according to Reuters data.

* Brent's premium over U.S. crude widened to $15.72 at the close, from $15.22 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R

* Prices for U.S. regular gasoline will average $3.79 a gallon between April and September this year, the same national average posted last week and just 8 cents above prices a year ago, the U.S. Energy Department said in a monthly forecast.

* Oil production from non-OPEC nations will average 52.6 million barrels per day this year, 100,000 bpd lower from the DOE's previous forecast. U.S. oil production will average 6.2 million bpd this year, 500,000 bpd higher from last year, the DOE also said.

* Tankers carrying Alaska North Slope oil to the U.S. West Coast are returning with some crude still on board because refinery shutdowns have cut demand, a BP Plc spokesman said.

* Iran is accepting payments in yuan for some of the crude oil it supplies to China, the Iranian ambassador the United Arab Emirates said.

* India's crude oil imports from Iran declined by about 34 percent in April compared with March, deeper than expected and the first sign of New Delhi implementing cuts in supplies from the sanctions-hit Islamic republic.

* Sudan's crude oil production at the Heglig oilfield will increase to 80,0000 barrels per day, from a current capacity of about 55,0000 bpd, and exploration deals for six blocks will be signed soon as it moves to make up for a big loss in oil exports, its oil minister said. [ID: nL5E8G8BAI]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the dollar on concerns that political uncertainty in Greece and a French change in leadership could undermine austerity plans viewed as central to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

* Major U.S. equity indexes tumbled as Wall Street fell to a two-month low over new questions about Europe's ability to fend off a deeper crisis in the debt-stricken region.

* Copper fell to a two-week low, pressured by a weak euro on uncertainties spawned by Greece's political troubles that reignited fears about the euro zone debt crisis and raised worries about the demand outlook for industrial metals.

* Gold fell about 2 percent in heavy trading, briefly breaking below $1,600 an ounce as worries about the euro zone debt crisis would worsen triggered a technical selloff.

* UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA

* U.S. weekly jobless claims, 8:30 a.m. EST, Thursday

* U.S. international trade for March, 8:30 a.m. EST, Thursday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.01 -0.93 -1.0% 95.52 98.12 309,233 300,474 CLc2 97.37 -0.94 -1.0% 95.90 98.48 93,311 83,004 LCOc1 112.73 -0.43 -0.4% 110.53 113.64 239,722 159,882 RBc1 2.9944 0.0203 0.7% 2.9352 3.0175 47,106 46,625 RBc2 2.9394 0.0107 0.4% 2.8839 2.9585 35,700 25,056 HOc1 2.9901 0.0087 0.3% 2.9380 2.9998 54,373 61,582 HOc2 2.9929 0.0077 0.3% 2.9414 3.0021 27,809 23,888

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 07 30D AVG May 07 NET CHNG CRUDE 613,599 594,512 545,847 1,601,023 12,790 RBOB 128,980 101,847 179,165 312,400 1,558 HO 136,220 135,344 137,108 307,279 -3,898 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)