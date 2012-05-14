* Greek turmoil, weak euro zone data, spurs another sell-off

* China eases bank reserve rule to perk up bank lending

* Coming up: API weekly oil stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday

NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. crude futures slumped to a five-month low on Monday as Greece's inability to form a new government raised fears it might exit the euro zone and worries about China's economic slowdown persisted, sparking a broad commodities sell-off.

Concerns about the euro zone economy were unabated as data showed that factory output in the region fell in March, adding to recent disappointing reports indicating the bloc's recession may not be as mild as analysts had thought.

In China, its central bank reduced bank reserve requirements in a bid to increase lending funds and forestall a deeper slide in the world's second largest economy. The move came after dismal industrial production data released on Friday.

The Thomson Reuters Jefferies CRB index a closely followed indicator for commodities, fell more than 1 percent to below 290 points, its lowest since October 2010. The index is now down 6 percent on the year after a downtrend that began with the drop in oil prices over the past few weeks.

Oil prices have found a long-term floor at $90-$95 per barrel and nearby spot oil prices could rise sharply if Middle East tensions increase again, the co-heads of trading company Mercuria said.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude stockpiles were forecast to have risen 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 11, according to a preliminary Reuters poll ahead of weekly inventory data.

Gasoline stocks were forecast up 200,000 barrels while distillate stocks were projected to have been unchanged, the poll showed.

Refinery utilization rates were forecast 0.5 percentage points higher, the poll also showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude closed $1.35 lower, or 1.4 percent, at $94.78 a barrel, the lowest since Dec. 19, when front-month crude settled at $93.88. It posted an intraday low of $93.65, also the lowest for front-month crude since Dec. 19..

* In London, ICE June Brent crude fell for the third straight session and settled at $111.57, dipping 69 cents, or 0.61 percent. It marked the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since Feb. 1, when prices closed at $111.56. June Brent hit a session low of $110.04, the lowest since Jan. 25's intraday low of $108.91.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $16.79, from $16.13 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX June RBOB settled down 4.18 cents, or 1.39 percent, at $2.9590 a gallon. It dropped to a session low of $2.9432, lowest since May 8's $2.9352.

* NYMEX June heating oil closed 3.41 cents lower or 1.15 percent, at $2.9295. It slid to a session low of $2.9144, lowest for front-month heating oil since Dec. 30.

* U.S. refined product margins rose 14.6 percent on average in the week ended May 11, with numbers rising across all regions, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report. ID:nL1E8GE3WC]

* Valero Energy Corp said the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker at its 170,000 barrel-per-day refinery in McKee, Texas, was back in operation after a planned five-week overhaul.[ID: nWNAB0759]

* Sunoco Inc was still in the process of repairing a fire-damaged crude distillation unit at its 335,000 bpd refinery in Philadelphia and was expected to start the feed to the unit either Thursday or Friday this week, a source familiar with refinery operations said. [ID: nL1E8GE9KN]

* U.S. oil refiners are expected to shut 821,000 bpd of capacity in the week ending May 18, down from 1.12 million bpd last week, data from research company IIR Energy showed.

* Fluor Corp CEO David Seaton said it sees no signs that a shale gas-driven boom in U.S. petrochemicals will slow down,

* Turkey has reduced its crude oil imports from Iran steeply in April from unusually high levels in March but its purchases were still close to last year's average, indicating that Ankara has yet to slash buying to the extent sought by Washington, data from shipping sources showed.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro slipped to a new four-month low as political turmoil in Greece highlighted the risk it might exit the euro zone, while worries about slowing Chinese and global growth drove down higher-yielding currencies.

* U.S. equities slid as investors worried about the euro zone's political upheavals and softening Chinese economy.

* Copper crumbled to a four-month low amid the broad commodities slump on fears of a slowdown in global economic growth amid the political impasse in Greece and further signs of a struggling Chinese economy.

* Gold dropped to a 4-1/2-month low on the worsening euro zone debt crisis in the wake of a political deadlock in Greece that fueled risk aversion and pressured the euro.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* American Petroleum Institute's petroleum inventory report for the week to May 11, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT) Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT)

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 94.78 -1.35 -1.4% 93.65 95.83 234,341 260,539 CLc2 95.13 -1.36 -1.4% 94.02 96.22 73,234 100,517 LCOc1 111.57 -0.69 -0.6% 110.04 112.07 194,153 189,445 RBc1 2.9590 -0.0418 -1.4% 2.9432 3.0037 44,116 50,275 RBc2 2.9016 -0.0315 -1.1% 2.8830 2.9314 40,716 32,828 HOc1 2.9295 -0.0341 -1.2% 2.9140 2.9636 45,582 42,251 HOc2 2.9359 -0.0319 -1.1% 2.9197 2.9600 26,697 18,903

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 11 30D AVG May 11 NET CHNG CRUDE 464,793 530,233 560,747 1,551,412 5,347 RBOB 118,149 111,268 180,302 313,419 49 HO 115,897 93,010 137,108 303,609 -1,179 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons)