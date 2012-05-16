* Greece's bank, political uncertainty pressures oil,
equities
* U.S. crude stocks rose, products fell last week-EIA
* Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT
Thursday
NEW YORK, May 16 U.S. crude futures fell a
fourth straight session on Wednesday as political turmoil and
banking problems in Greece raised new concerns about the euro
zone's debt crisis.
Oil and Wall Street equities were pressured after the
European Central Bank said it had stopped providing liquidity to
some Greek banks as they have not been successfully
recapitalized.
The development highlighted the weak state of the banking
sector in Greece, where Greeks are pulling euros out of the
banks in fear that their country may exit the European currency.
Earlier, U.S. crude briefly turned higher after Energy
Information Administration data showed a smaller increase than
that in an industry report earlier in the week. The increase was
more than expected at 2.13 million barrels, but less than the
6.6-million-barrel jump reported on Tuesday by industry group
the American Petroleum Institute.
Gasoline stocks fell 2.8 million barrels and distillate
inventories fell 969,000 barrels, the EIA said.
U.S. crude stocks had been forecast to rise by 1.7 million
barrels, a Reuters survey of analysts taken ahead of the weekly
reports showed. Distillate stocks were pegged to be down 600,000
barrels and gasoline stocks to have fallen 500,000 barrels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude
fell $1.17, or 1.24 percent, to settle at $92.81 a barrel
after dropping to $91.81 to set the lowest intraday price since
Nov. 3. It traded up to $94.16.
* Expiring Brent June crude fell 53 cents, or 0.47
percent, to settle at $111.71 a barrel, going off the board
after trading from $110.41 to $112.10.
* Brent July crude suffered greater losses, falling
$1.70 to settle at $109.75. It fell to $109.10 in
post-settlement trading, having reached $111.46.
* U.S. President Barack Obama will seek support for tapping
strategic oil reserves from other Group of Eight leaders at a
summit this weekend before the European Union's July embargo of
Iranian crude, Kyodo news agency reported.
* Britain and France are studying a proposed European Union
ban on insuring tankers carrying Iranian oil to see how severe
an impact it would have on trade with non-EU countries, British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
* Syria remains the top destination for Iranian arms
shipments in violation of a U.N. Security Council ban, according
to a confidential draft report by a U.N. panel of experts seen
by Reuters. The report discusses Iran's attempts to circumvent
sanctions on its nuclear program but notes that the four rounds
of punitive measures imposed on Iran between 2006 and 2010 were
having an impact.
* Oil prices remain a threat to the fragile global economic
recovery despite a recent fall, the International Energy
Agency's chief economist said, adding the IEA remained ready to
release emergency oil stocks if needed.
* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers kept the door open to a
fresh round of monetary stimulus, citing downside risks to a
moderately expanding economy, according to minutes for the
central bank's April meeting.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro dropped to a four-month low against the U.S.
dollar, sliding for a fourth consecutive session and likely
facing more pressure from fears about a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
* U.S. stocks ended lower after a choppy session, with the
S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried
about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone.
* Copper hit a four-month low, notching up a fourth session
of losses, as fresh worries emerged about the solvency of some
Greek banks. Investors also were concerned about a slowdown in
big metals consumer China's economy.
* Gold recovered from a 2012 low, edging back to parity, as
U.S. stocks inched higher after speculation that Germany and
France will act to keep Greece in the euro zone lifted the euro
into the black.
UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS
* U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT)
on Thursday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage
data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.
* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data
due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 92.81 -1.17 -1.2% 91.81 94.16 290,055 284,712
CLc2 93.19 -1.16 -1.2% 92.19 94.53 119,049 118,662
LCOc1 111.71 -0.53 -0.5% 110.41 112.10 21,965 146,266
RBc1 2.9209 -0.0232 -0.8% 2.9058 2.9551 37,747 55,473
RBc2 2.8651 -0.0265 -0.9% 2.8504 2.8993 36,358 44,336
HOc1 2.8976 -0.0354 -1.2% 2.8850 2.9377 49,285 57,809
HOc2 2.9039 -0.0347 -1.2% 2.8916 2.9436 31,759 32,423
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 15 30D AVG May 15 NET CHNG
CRUDE 622,046 596,463 561,860 1,539,151 -4,075
RBOB 107,946 150,988 172,113 315,202 1,102
HO 131,629 139,821 134,725 309,131 -3,487
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)