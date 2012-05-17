* Seaway pipeline reversed flows seen this weekend

* Mid-Atlantic factory activity contraction pressures oil

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. crude futures fell for a fifth straight session on Thursday in choppy trading as U.S. economic data and ongoing worries about the euro zone and Greece's political and debt crisis pressured oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic.

U.S. stocks hit a four-month low as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over the health of that country's banks and of the region's economy.

Oil and equities also were pressured by data showing U.S. initial jobless benefits last week held at levels suggesting sluggish growth in hiring and by a separate report showing factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region contracted in May.

Crude received support early from news that the U.S. ambassador to Israel said U.S. plans for a possible military strike on Iran are ready and the option is "fully available."

The remarks came days before Iran resumes talks with world powers over Tehran's nuclear program on May 23 in Iraq.

Brent crude, with the July contract taking over the front-month position, fell 2 percent and wiped out 2012 gains, narrowing the spread CL-LCO1=R between Brent and U.S. crude.

The first crude oil is expected to flow on the reversed Seaway pipeline this weekend, partners Enterprise Products and Enbridge Inc said. The target for the flow reversal had been Thursday.

The reversal is intended to ease a Midwest crude oil glut and is expected to reduce the recent deficit of U.S. light sweet crude to global benchmark Brent.

Brent's weakness helped drag down U.S. gasoline and heating oil futures. U.S. cash crude differentials have been elevated, which put crude more in line with higher Brent prices, pulling U.S. refined products prices up also.

U.S. RBOB June gasoline finished 4.27 cents lower at $2.8782 a gallon. It fell below front-month RBOB's 200-day moving average of $2.8796 for the first since Feb. 2, according to Reuters data.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, June crude fell 25 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $92.56 a barrel, the lowest settlement since Nov. 2 when crude closed at $92.51. Thursday's $92.09-$93.88 trading band was inside Wednesday's range.

* An oil spill was discovered off Brazil's coast near the country's Espirito Santo state, Brazil's Navy said. The Navy said it has sent a team to investigate.

* Iranian petrochemical exports have plunged nearly 90 percent in the last two weeks as most maritime firms, including those in Iran, cannot find insurance to transport cargoes due to EU sanctions, according to traders and shipping data.

* Imperial Oil Ltd's small Nova Scotia refinery became the latest victim of a crippling squeeze on East Coast profit margins, as the company said it was likely to sell or shut the plant by early next year.

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen posted sharp gains against the euro and dollar, bolstered by safety bids on concerns about banks in Spain and Greece, chances of contagion if Greece leaves the euro and disappointing U.S. economic data. The euro fell to a four-month low versus the dollar but recovered by early afternoon to trade slightly higher on the day.

* Copper steadied after hitting four-month lows the previous session, but sentiment was cautious given worries Spain might be hard hit if Greece leaves the euro and defaults on its debt.

* Spot gold rallied more than 2 percent for its largest one-day gain since late January as technical buy signals and new signs of a sluggish U.S. economy more than offset deepening despair over the euro zone.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

* NYMEX June crude contract expiration on Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute oil inventory data due at 4:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Tuesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.56 -0.25 -0.3% 92.09 93.88 263,353 308,371 CLc2 92.94 -0.25 -0.3% 92.47 94.24 131,963 128,242 LCOc1 107.49 -2.26 -2.1% 106.94 110.15 284,407 22,415 RBc1 2.8782 -0.0427 -1.5% 2.8668 2.9303 44,769 49,944 RBc2 2.8174 -0.0477 -1.7% 2.8060 2.8730 47,788 40,535 HOc1 2.8490 -0.0486 -1.7% 2.8394 2.9051 50,762 56,482 HOc2 2.8556 -0.0483 -1.7% 2.8461 2.9115 32,551 33,672

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 16 30D AVG May 16 NET CHNG CRUDE 598,404 664,792 562,071 1,537,443 1,708 RBOB 145,103 125,403 150,051 260,516 767 HO 134,737 140,644 122,286 329,753 2,513 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)