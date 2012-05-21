* China stimulus prospects support crude's rebound
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended
more than 1 percent higher on Monday, snapping a six-session
losing streak, on hopes of more economic stimulus in China, and
in reaction to G8 leaders wanting to keep Greece in the euro
zone while keeping pressure to Iran over its disputed nuclear
program.
Crude oil bounced after the market had became oversold during
the recent extended price slide, Reuters data showed.
Oil followed gains on Wall Street, where the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index ended six days of losses, as both drew
support from the G8 summit, hosted by President Barack Obama,
which emphasized that it is imperative to promote growth and
jobs.
Gasoline futures led the day's gainers in the energy complex,
rising 1.75 percent, in a follow-through from Friday, when they
edged up to end six straight days of losses.
Gasoline futures rose ahead of the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend. About 30.7 million people will drive to
vacation destinations for the holiday, travel group AAA
forecast. Last year, the number of people who kicked off the
busy summer driving season was estimated at 30.3 million.
Traders will look for fundamental guidance on Tuesday when
the industry group American Petroleum Institute issues its
weekly petroleum inventory report. That will be followed on
Wednesday by the federal Energy Information Administration's
weekly report.
Ahead of those reports, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast
that domestic crude inventories rose 1.0 million barrels last
week, rising for the ninth straight week. Distillates and
gasoline stocks were forecast unchanged from the previous week's
level.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $92.57 a
barrel, up $1.09, or 1.19 percent.
* U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 27.496
from 21.366 on Friday. The index fell below 30, the level
indicating oversold conditions, beginning May 11, when it hit
29.799, according to Reuters data.
* In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery
settled at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent.
Just before settlement, it climbed $2 and later posted the day's
high at $109.22, up $2.08, or 1.94 percent. In early trade, it
hit a session low of $106.75.
* July Brent's premium against the U.S. July crude contract
widened to $15.95 at the close, from $15.55 on Friday.
CL-LCOc1=R
* Volumes were slim, with U.S. crude dealings about 29
percent below its 30-day average and Brent down 33 percent from
its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.
* China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday called for additional
efforts to support growth, a sign that Beijing was willing to
provide more stimulus after a recent spate of weak economic data
that pointed to a slowing economy.
* The U.S. labor market will strengthen significantly next
year, with monthly job growth expected to average 200,000 and
the unemployment rate falling to 7.5 percent, a forecast from
the National Association of Business Economics showed.
* U.S. refinery margins were mixed across regions in the
week ending May 18, with the Midwest showing the biggest gain of
about 18 percent and those in the Rockies up 19 percent, a
weekly report from Credit Suisse showed.
* Iran plans a new oil terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz
to protect its exports against potential problems in the Gulf
and to increase shipments of Caspian oil, the oil ministry said.
* Small and weak Tropical Storm Alberto, which formed off
the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, turned away from the
U.S. coast on Monday and was mainly a threat to beachgoers along
the Atlantic shore. Alberto's arrival brought an early start to
the Atlantic hurricane season that officially runs from June 1
to Nov. 30. [ID: nL1E8GL8PG]
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar as traders
paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and
awaited a meeting of euro zone leaders this week.
* Copper rose 1 percent in moderate volume as demand
prospects improved after the Chinese premier called for extra
efforts to support growth in the world's top metals consumer.
* Gold slipped after early buying failed to lift prices
above $1,600 an ounce, with investors cautious as they awaited
clearer signals on the euro zone debt crisis.
UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA
* U.S. existing home sales for April, 10 a.m. EDT (1400
GMT), Tuesday
* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum
inventory data, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday
SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO
CHNG CHNG VOL VOL
CLc1 92.57 1.09 1.2% 90.84 93.06 75,785 211,749
CLc2 92.86 1.06 1.2% 91.12 93.34 200,528 173,283
LCOc1 108.81 1.67 1.6% 106.75 109.43 164,840 206,503
RBc1 2.9401 0.0506 1.8% 2.8820 2.9480 33,198 45,994
RBc2 2.8646 0.0444 1.6% 2.8157 2.8710 40,570 41,714
HOc1 2.8603 0.0303 1.1% 2.8255 2.8725 35,307 46,664
HOc2 2.8654 0.0302 1.1% 2.8315 2.8778 37,692 34,264
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST
CURRENT May 18 30D AVG May 18 NET CHNG
CRUDE 405,233 561,992 569,305 1,485,443 26,041
RBOB 105,019 131,143 165,752 311,893 -3,829
HO 114,885 127,109 136,476 319,400 -279
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)