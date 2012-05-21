* China stimulus prospects support crude's rebound

* G8 pressure on Iran, support for Greece supportive

* POLL-U.S. crude stocks up, products unchanged last week

* Coming up: API weekly inventory data, Tuesday

NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. crude oil futures ended more than 1 percent higher on Monday, snapping a six-session losing streak, on hopes of more economic stimulus in China, and in reaction to G8 leaders wanting to keep Greece in the euro zone while keeping pressure to Iran over its disputed nuclear program.

Crude oil bounced after the market had became oversold during the recent extended price slide, Reuters data showed.

Oil followed gains on Wall Street, where the Standard & Poor's 500 Index ended six days of losses, as both drew support from the G8 summit, hosted by President Barack Obama, which emphasized that it is imperative to promote growth and jobs.

Gasoline futures led the day's gainers in the energy complex, rising 1.75 percent, in a follow-through from Friday, when they edged up to end six straight days of losses.

Gasoline futures rose ahead of the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend. About 30.7 million people will drive to vacation destinations for the holiday, travel group AAA forecast. Last year, the number of people who kicked off the busy summer driving season was estimated at 30.3 million.

Traders will look for fundamental guidance on Tuesday when the industry group American Petroleum Institute issues its weekly petroleum inventory report. That will be followed on Wednesday by the federal Energy Information Administration's weekly report.

Ahead of those reports, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast that domestic crude inventories rose 1.0 million barrels last week, rising for the ninth straight week. Distillates and gasoline stocks were forecast unchanged from the previous week's level.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June delivery, which expires on Tuesday, settled at $92.57 a barrel, up $1.09, or 1.19 percent.

* U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 27.496 from 21.366 on Friday. The index fell below 30, the level indicating oversold conditions, beginning May 11, when it hit 29.799, according to Reuters data.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $108.81 a barrel, rising $1.67, or 1.56 percent. Just before settlement, it climbed $2 and later posted the day's high at $109.22, up $2.08, or 1.94 percent. In early trade, it hit a session low of $106.75.

* July Brent's premium against the U.S. July crude contract widened to $15.95 at the close, from $15.55 on Friday. CL-LCOc1=R

* Volumes were slim, with U.S. crude dealings about 29 percent below its 30-day average and Brent down 33 percent from its 30-day average, according to Reuters data.

* China's Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday called for additional efforts to support growth, a sign that Beijing was willing to provide more stimulus after a recent spate of weak economic data that pointed to a slowing economy.

* The U.S. labor market will strengthen significantly next year, with monthly job growth expected to average 200,000 and the unemployment rate falling to 7.5 percent, a forecast from the National Association of Business Economics showed.

* U.S. refinery margins were mixed across regions in the week ending May 18, with the Midwest showing the biggest gain of about 18 percent and those in the Rockies up 19 percent, a weekly report from Credit Suisse showed.

* Iran plans a new oil terminal outside the Strait of Hormuz to protect its exports against potential problems in the Gulf and to increase shipments of Caspian oil, the oil ministry said.

* Small and weak Tropical Storm Alberto, which formed off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, turned away from the U.S. coast on Monday and was mainly a threat to beachgoers along the Atlantic shore. Alberto's arrival brought an early start to the Atlantic hurricane season that officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. [ID: nL1E8GL8PG]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro edged higher against the U.S. dollar as traders paused after driving the common currency to a four-month low and awaited a meeting of euro zone leaders this week.

* Copper rose 1 percent in moderate volume as demand prospects improved after the Chinese premier called for extra efforts to support growth in the world's top metals consumer.

* Gold slipped after early buying failed to lift prices above $1,600 an ounce, with investors cautious as they awaited clearer signals on the euro zone debt crisis.

UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA

* U.S. existing home sales for April, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Tuesday

* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 a.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 92.57 1.09 1.2% 90.84 93.06 75,785 211,749 CLc2 92.86 1.06 1.2% 91.12 93.34 200,528 173,283 LCOc1 108.81 1.67 1.6% 106.75 109.43 164,840 206,503 RBc1 2.9401 0.0506 1.8% 2.8820 2.9480 33,198 45,994 RBc2 2.8646 0.0444 1.6% 2.8157 2.8710 40,570 41,714 HOc1 2.8603 0.0303 1.1% 2.8255 2.8725 35,307 46,664 HOc2 2.8654 0.0302 1.1% 2.8315 2.8778 37,692 34,264

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 18 30D AVG May 18 NET CHNG CRUDE 405,233 561,992 569,305 1,485,443 26,041 RBOB 105,019 131,143 165,752 311,893 -3,829 HO 114,885 127,109 136,476 319,400 -279 (Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)