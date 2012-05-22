* POLL-U.S. crude stocks up, products down last week
* API says U.S. crude inventories up 1.5 mln bbls last week
* Coming up: EIA weekly inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT
Wednesday
NEW YORK, May 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell on
Tuesday, as a potential deal between Iran and the U.N. nuclear
watchdog eased worries about crude supplies, and after the OECD
warned the euro zone crisis threatened to derail the fragile
global economic recovery.
NYMEX crude for June delivery expired and settled
almost 1 percent lower, down for the seventh time in eight
sessions.
In post-settlement trading, prices were little changed after
the American Petroleum Institute reported that domestic crude
stocks rose 1.5 million barrels in the week to May 18, just
above the Reuters forecast for a 1.0-million-barrel rise.
The increase included a 491,000-barrel gain in stocks at the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S.-traded oil futures.
Stocks at the hub could dip by next week's report following
the reversal of the Seaway pipeline flow, aimed at easing the
Midwest oil glut. The pipeline began pumping crude from the hub
to the main U.S. refining center in Houston on Saturday, outside
of last week's inventory reporting period.
Gasoline stockpiles fell 4.5 million barrels, the API said,
surprising analysts, as the average forecast was for a decline
of just 500,000 barrels.
Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel
fuel, dipped 235,000 barrels, the API said, close to the
forecast for a drawdown of 200,000 barrels.
Refinery utilization edged down 0.1 percentage point, the
API said, against the forecast for an increase of 0.4 percentage
points.
FUNDAMENTALS
* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for June
delivery expired and settled at $91.66 a barrel, down 91
cents, or 0.98 percent, after trading between $91.39 to $93.01.
* NYMEX July crude closed at $91.85, falling $1.01,
or 0.98 percent. Its discount against July Brent crude
widened to $16.56, from $15.95 on Monday. CL-LCO1=R
* U.S. crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell back to
25.3, from 27.4 on Monday. The index fell below 30, the level
indicating oversold conditions, beginning May 11, when it hit
29.799, according to Reuters data.
* Iranian oil exports have not dropped further in May after
falling sharply since March, industry sources said on Tuesday,
because core customers in Europe and Asia continue to buy ahead
of European sanctions aimed at slowing Tehran's nuclear program.
* European refinery output rose across the board in April
and utilization rates increased to over 80 percent as refineries
came back from seasonal maintenance.
* Yukuya Amano, director general of U.N.'s International
Atomic Energy Agency, said he expected to sign a deal with Iran
soon to unblock an investigation into suspected work on atom
bombs, potentially brightening prospects for big-power talks
with Tehran to stop a drift toward conflict.
* ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said he does not
expect Greece will exit the euro and urged Athens to work with
Europe to remove the risk of its crisis spreading to other
countries.
* The OECD warned that the fragile developed world economic
recovery could be blown off course if Europe fails to contain
damage from its problem debtor states.
* U.S. home resales rose 3.4 percent in April to an annual
rate of 4.62 million units, their highest annual rate since May
2010, while foreclosures declined, the National Association of
Realtors said.
* The index tracking tonnage hauled by American trucks
slipped in April compared to March, snapping seven straight
months of gains, dragged lower by slowing growth in the wider
economy, the American Trucking Associations said. Against the
year-ago level, the April index was up 3.5 percent.
MARKETS NEWS
* U.S. equities closed mostly flat after late volatility,
with weakness in materials and energy shares offsetting strength
in financials.
* The euro slumped 1 percent against the U.S. dollar ahead
of an informal meeting of European leaders, as fears grew that
Greece would leave the euro zone.
* The yen lost ground against the dollar after the Fitch
rating agency cut Japan's long-term ratings to A+, citing
Japan's high and rising public debt ratios and a "leisurely"
fiscal consolidation plan.
* Copper rose in London for a third straight session and was
flat in New York as reports that China will fast-track
infrastructure investments encouraged investors to buy the
industrial metal.
* Gold fell almost 1.5 percent with selling accelerating on
low volumes as the euro lost further ground ahead of a
much-anticipiated European summit.
UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA
* New U.S. home sales for April, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT),
Wednesday.
* U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly petroleum
inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gene Ramos and Robert Gibbons; Editing by David
Gregorio)