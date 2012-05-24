* Iran, major powers to meet again in June

* Iran talks do not produce an agreement

* Coming up: CFTC positions data 3:30 p.m. EDT Friday

NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday after Iran and major powers, unable to produce an agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear program, ended negotiations until next month.

Crude prices rebounded after slumping more than 2 percent the previous session and approaching the U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend, but traded within Wednesday's range.

Iran and world powers agreed to meet again in Moscow next month for more talks to try to end the dispute over Tehran's nuclear program, but there was scant progress to resolve the main sticking points between the two sides.

After discussions in Baghdad extended late into an unscheduled second day between envoys from Iran and the six powers, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said it was clear both sides wanted progress and had some common ground, but significant differences remained.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude rose 76 cents, or 0.85 percent, to settle at $90.66 a barrel, having traded from $89.81 to $91.52.

* The 2012 Atlantic hurricane season will be "near normal" with nine to 15 tropical storms, with four to eight becoming hurricanes and one to three of those strengthening to major hurricanes, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its seasonal forecast.

* U.S. initial jobless claims for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, government data, but from a revised higher figure for the previous week.

* China's factories faltered in May as export orders fell to two month lows, according to the HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of China's industrial sector. The index fell to 48.7 in May from a final reading of 49.3 in April, marking the seventh straight month below 50, indicating contracting activity.

* U.S. manufacturing growth tapered off in May as recession in parts of Europe and a slowing Chinese economy hurt exports, a new industry survey from financial information services firm Markit said. Markit's U.S. "flash" manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 53.9, a three-month low, from 56.0 in April.

* Germany's manufacturing sector has been shrinking at the fastest rate in three years in May. Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) slid to 45.0 this month from April's 46.2, according to a flash estimate released on Thursday.

* Seaborne oil exports from OPEC, excluding Angola and Ecuador, will fall by 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the four weeks to June 9, UK consultancy Oil Movements said in its latest weekly estimate.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell as investors found little reason to buy following three days of gains on the S&P 500, while a weak revenue outlook from NetApp hurt prospects for tech spending and helped push the Nasdaq lower.

* Copper rose 1 percent in a mild recovery from the prior session's 4-1/2 month low, though gains were held firmly in check by a round of soft manufacturing data that continued to cloud near-term demand prospects.

* The euro hovered just above a two-year low in volatile trade against the dollar as investors consolidated bearish positions on the common currency ahead of a long U.S. holiday weekend amid fears of Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 90.66 0.70 0.8% 89.81 91.52 214,494 275,522 CLc2 90.94 0.74 0.8% 90.13 91.81 37,856 48,052 LCOc1 106.55 0.99 0.9% 105.03 107.25 181,039 227,010 RBc1 2.8765 0.0042 0.2% 2.8538 2.8947 27,587 48,620 RBc2 2.8193 0.0178 0.6% 2.7836 2.8305 63,099 73,281 HOc1 2.8219 0.0098 0.4% 2.8016 2.8388 19,919 40,056 HOc2 2.8257 0.0102 0.4% 2.8048 2.8435 48,408 56,135

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT May 23 30D AVG May 23 NET CHNG CRUDE 358,248 502,123 558,739 1,445,635 -3,112 RBOB 150,424 200,451 163,189 301,810 -4,469 HO 97,862 151,314 137,003 323,432 4,032 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons and Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)