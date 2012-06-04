NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. crude futures rebounded on Monday after four days of losses and last week's slide of 8.4 percent, as the euro rallied on hopes that European authorities can contain the euro zone debt crisis.

Bargain hunting also encouraged some buyers to step back in, after the recent sell-off had dragged prices to near eight-month lows and, according to a technical indicator, put the market in a sharply oversold condition.

Ahead of weekly inventory reports, domestic crude stockpiles were forecast to have fallen by 900,000 barrels in the week to June 1. That would snap 10 straight weeks of builds in government stocks data, with analysts citing lower imports.

Distillate stocks, which include heating oil and diesel fuel, were forecast up 1.1 million barrels and RBOB gasoline stocks were seen 1.4 million barrels higher than the previous week's levels.

Refinery utilization was forecast rising 0.5 percentage point, from 89.1 percent the week before.

The American Petroleum Institute will release its inventory report on Tuesday, after the close. The Energy Information Administration's weekly data will follow on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery settled at $83.98 a barrel, gaining 75 cents, or 0.9 percent. It earlier dropped to a session low of $81.21, the lowest since Oct. 6.

* NYMEX July crude's relative strength index (RSI) edged up to around 21.5, from 16.3 on Friday.

* In London, ICE Brent crude for July delivery settled at $98.85 a barrel, rising 42 cents, or 0.43 percent. It dropped early to a session trough of $95.63, its lowest since Jan. 26, 2011.

* Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $14.87, from $15.20 on Friday. CL-LCO1=R

* NYMEX July heating oil settled at $2.6269 a gallon, down marginally by 0.1 cent, the lowest finish for front-month heating oil since Jan. 25, 2011.

* NYMEX July RBOB gasoline closed at $2.6707 a gallon, down 1.39 cents, the lowest settlement for front-month gasoline since Dec. 28, 2011.

* U.S. regional refined product margins gained about 6.8 percent on average last week, with those in the Northeast climbing the most, by about 21 percent, and those in the West Coast falling by 12.5 percent, Credit Suisse said in a weekly report.

* Enterprise Products on Monday raised to "approximately two weeks" the time it would take for oil to reach Houston from Cushing, Oklahoma on the reversed Seaway pipeline after industry monitor Genscape said little or none had arrived by day 15. At startup on May 19, an Enterprise spokesman said it would take about 12 days for the first oil from the U.S. futures contract delivery hub to make the trip.

* Alaska's North Slope oil output was returning to normal after 18 hours of weekend maintenance shut the Trans Alaska Pipeline System, a spokesman for the pipeline's operator said.

* New orders for U.S. factory goods fell 0.6 percent in April, dropping for the third time in four months as demand slipped for everything from cars and machinery to computers, the latest worrisome sign for the economy. Economists had forecast orders rising 0.2 percent.

* Satellite images indicate buildings are being demolished and soil removed at Parchin, an Iranian military site the U.N. nuclear watchdog wants to visit, its chief said, reinforcing Western diplomats' suspicions that Iran is trying to remove any incriminating evidence from the facility before possibly granting the International Atomic Energy Agency access.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended up slightly and the Dow closed with a small loss, rebounding late after sustaining steep drops and breaking through key technical levels on Friday.

* The euro rebounded against the dollar and the yen as investors pared bearish bets on hopes that European authorities may be able to keep the euro zone intact.

* Copper ended lower for the fourth straight day, unable to sustain an early bounce from a seven-month low as mounting fears over the global economy continue to darken the demand outlook for industrial metals.

* Gold fell as bullion investors cashed in some of the previous session's sharp gains to cover losses in U.S. equities.

UPCOMING EVENTS, DATA

* Institute of Supply Management's U.S. non-manufacturing index, 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Tuesday.

* American Petroleum Institute's weekly U.S. petroleum inventory data, 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT), Tuesday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration's U.S. petroleum supply data, 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), Wednesday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 83.98 0.75 0.9% 81.21 84.38 290,126 407,579 CLc2 84.27 0.71 0.9% 81.53 84.66 55,460 78,512 LCOc1 98.85 0.42 0.4% 95.63 99.10 170,070 324,332 RBc1 2.6707 0.0139 0.5% 2.5971 2.6807 38,537 69,628 RBc2 2.6048 0.0104 0.4% 2.5375 2.6133 22,917 39,455 HOc1 2.6269 -0.0010 0.0% 2.5641 2.6401 48,860 77,637 HOc2 2.6356 -0.0008 0.0% 2.5724 2.6478 16,666 25,763

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 01 30D AVG Jun 01 NET CHNG CRUDE 541,451 734,370 528,455 1,444,323 -6,502 RBOB 94,454 158,856 153,927 286,496 1,920 HO 100,409 161,092 134,204 318,492 1,319

(Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson)