* EU leaders work on rescue for Spain's banks - sources

* U.S. crude stocks fell, but less than forecast - EIA

* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims 8:30 a.m. EDT Thursday

NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. crude futures rose for a third straight day on Wednesday as European efforts to rescue troubled Spanish banks sent the euro higher, weakened the dollar and boosted equities and oil prices.

Oil prices also received support when a U.S. Fed official hinted at more monetary easing to support the economy.

Germany and European Union officials are urgently exploring ways to rescue Spain's debt-stricken banks, although Madrid has not yet requested assistance and is resisting political conditions, European Union sources said.

The euro rallied against the dollar and the yen after the European Central Bank held its main interest rate at 1.0 percent, resisting international pressure to provide more support for the euro zone's economy.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said the Federal Reserve may need to consider further monetary easing if a wobbly U.S. economy falters or Europe's crisis triggers a broader financial shock.

Lockhart's remarks bolstered expectations that, after recent data showing a sharp slowdown in employment growth in May and a downwardly revised first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product figure, the U.S. central bank will decide to take some type of action at its June 19-20 meeting to stimulate a slowing economy.

Less indicative of the need for more stimulus, the Federal Reserve said in its latest "Beige Book" summary that U.S. economic growth picked up over the last two months and hiring showed signs of a "modest increase."

Helping limit oil's rise, the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude stocks fell 111,000 barrels last week, snapping a string of 10 builds but falling less than expected and much less than the drop of 1.8 million barrels reported by industry on Tuesday.

U.S. gasoline stocks rose 3.35 million barrels and distillate stocks rose 2.25 million barrels, the EIA said, more than expected.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude rose 73 cents, or 0.87 percent, to settle at $85.02 a barrel, having traded from $84.03 to $86.27.

* Iran questioned world powers' readiness for negotiations over its disputed nuclear program and accused the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency of behaving like a Western-manipulated intelligence agency, keeping up its sparring ahead of talks with major powers in Moscow.

* Oil exports from southern terminals in the Iraqi city Basra were restored to 2.37 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday, a shipping source said, following a three-day slowdown due to rough weather.

* A senior Iranian official expressed hope that his country and the U.N. nuclear watchdog would soon be able to seal a framework agreement to resume a stalled investigation into Tehran's disputed nuclear activities.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao told Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad that China opposes any Middle East country acquiring nuclear weapons, Xinhua reported. Wen added that China "upholds that the Iranian nuclear issue should be addressed through diplomatic channels in an impartial way."

* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch lowered its crude oil price forecasts, citing stronger-than-expected supply growth coupled with weakening European demand and softer growth in emerging markets and the United States.

MARKETS NEWS

* U.S. stocks rose, with the S&P staging a major reversal above its 200-day moving average, as talk of a rescue of Spain's troubled banks and hopes for more monetary stimulus sparked a rebound from recent selling.

* Gold prices ended a shade higher after a choppy session, as an encouraging assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve wiped out the safe-haven metal's early peak at a one-month high built on speculation of more monetary easing from central banks.

* London copper prices rose for the first time in five sessions and U.S. copper futures also rose amid optimism for a European rescue of Spain's troubled banks.

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. jobless claims data due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday.

* U.S. Energy Information Administration natural gas storage data due at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) on Thursday.

